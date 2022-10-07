Regional Government Facebook page is inaccessible

The main page of the Regional Government of Madeira on Facebook is currently inactive. A source from the Presidency confirmed that the services are “finding out” the cause of the problem and trying to restore this information channel as soon as possible.

Anyone looking to access the address is faced with a notice from Facebook itself stating that “the content is not available at this time”. The social network’s note explains that “generally, when this happens, it means that the content has been removed or that the respective owner has shared it with a restricted group of people or changed who can see it”.

On 2 July, the Madeiran executive’s Facebook page was the target of a cyberattack. The hackers, apparently from an Asian country, not only managed to take control of the publication of content, but also stole 500 euros from an account associated with the portal. Following this incident, the Government made a criminal complaint against unknown persons to the authorities, notified the National Cybersecurity Center and created a new Facebook page, which is now inactive.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...