MADEIRA REGISTERS TODAY 111 NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS

There are 111 new infections registered today by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the Autonomous Region of Madeira and 83 recovered.

The Region now has 937 active cases. Thirty-four patients are hospitalized, four of them in intensive care.

In total, there are 350 situations that are currently under consideration by the health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or originating from the various testing posts in the RAM.

