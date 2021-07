Today there are 23 new cases of coronaviruses in Madeira – six imported and 17 locally transmitted. The six imported cases are (2 from Denmark, 2 from the Czech Republic, 1 from the North Region and 1 from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region)

There are five recovered patients, leaving a total of 138 active cases of infection, with five hospitalized, two of them in Intensive Care.

There are 74 cases under study.