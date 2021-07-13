Temperature at night reached 25 ºC at elevations above 1000 meters of altitude.

If it is already normal in locations along the coastline for summer nights to be tropical, that is, the minimum air temperature does not drop below 20 degrees centigrade (ºC), the same cannot be said when this happens at more than 1000 meters of altitude. That’s what happened this Tuesday night, July 13, at Pico do Areeiro (1799 meters of altitude) and Pico Alto (1118 m), sites equipped with IPMA automatic meteorological stations that recorded, during the night, extremes of minimum temperature with values ​​of 20.7 ºC and 22.4 ºC, respectively.

The tropical night from the sea to the mountains, provided a night on the ‘top of the island’ with temperatures ranging between 20.7 ºC and 22.6 ºC. Even warmer was the night at an altitude of 1000 meters, in the case of Pico Alto, which recorded the most significant values ​​of the entire IPMA network in Madeira, with the air temperature varying between 22.4 ºC (highest minimum) and 25.0 ºC (highest value recorded during the night).

The last night was also tropical in Santa Cruz/Airport, Funchal/Observatory, Funchal/Lido, Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo and Porto Moniz.

Out of curiosity, it was in Santo da Serra that the lowest minimum temperature value (13.8 ºC) was recorded.

From Diário Notícias