Camacha Sports Association outraged by TAP

The Camacha Sports Association showed its outrage on social media, criticizing the airline TAP.

According to the club, the team was held for more than two hours on the plane that was supposed to take them to Lisbon, on Saturday afternoon, and ended up missing the connecting flight to Porto, where they were going to play against Futebol Clube Alpendorada, in Marco de Canavezes.

“It was also interesting to see the flight that would take us to Porto stopped in front of us on the runway for more than 30 minutes without letting us board. Yes, we were the ones who had those 2 hours blocked on your flight from Funchal to Lisbon. Thank you very much for only being able to put us on the 9pm flight to Porto and thank you again for being able to delay the flight by 1 hour. Compared to what we expected in Funchal, we really see that you are shortening the wait for passengers,” wrote the Associação Desportiva da Camacha.

The team also reported that they ended up missing the dinner they had already paid for at the hotel where they were going to spend the night, having only arrived at the hotel in the early hours of this Sunday. “Don’t worry, we only have to be up at 8am for breakfast, as we play at 11am”, the club said, reporting this experience as having “a financial loss but above all a human loss”.

