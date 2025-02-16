PAN Madeira warns of the “abandonment” of the Prazeres Educational Farm

Another example of mistreatment of animals, from the Government and Câmara Calheta. Whose pockets are filled with the money???

PAN Madeira stated today that the population of Prazeres demands the implementation of the proposal approved within the scope of the Participatory Budget for the requalification of the Quinta Pedagógica, located in that parish in the municipality of Calheta.

Mónica Freitas, quoted in a press release, recalls that this project won the participatory budget in 2022, having signed the program contract for this purpose and that the funds “were included in the 2024 Regional Budget” that was approved in the Madeiran Parliament.

“However, we are at the beginning of 2025 and the Parish does not see any prospects for the start of the project”, highlights the PAN spokesperson, stressing that the party “has warned since 2023 about the poor conditions for the animals and the importance of requalifying the space and better management”.

PAN considers it “unacceptable that nothing has been done, with the animals and the farm abandoned” and also says it met with the Calheta Council, the Diocese and Father Roberto, “bringing a veterinarian to improve the care of the animals”.

The party also emphasizes the “importance of this space for the local community and for the Region”, warning about the care that must be taken with animals and defending the pedagogical involvement of schools in the operation of the farm itself.

