Continente bought 275 tons from Madeira producers until September

Continente brand producers in Madeira meet on the 6th in Santana.

The Continente Producers Club (CPC) of Madeira will hold its 6th Annual Meeting on 6 November at 2:30 pm at Quinta do Furão in Santana. The event will be attended by the regional secretary for Agriculture and Environment, Rafaela Fernandes, and regional producers.

With the theme “The future has already begun…”, the meeting will present the results for 2024, including the volume of MC’s purchases from Madeira’s fruit and vegetable producers, which totaled more than 275 tons accumulated until September, the brand revealed today.

The value represents “a growth of 41% compared to the same period last year”, highlights the brand in a press release.

During the session on the 6th, the main strategic lines of the Continente Producers Club for 2025 will also be revealed.

The same note states that, in 2024, the CPC technician carried out more than 480 visits to the field, totaling more than 900 hours of direct monitoring on the ground and covering around 26 thousand kilometers in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, support that the brand considers “fundamental to guarantee the quality and competitiveness of regional production”.

Furthermore, the CPC Academy, whose first edition took place in 2024 in Madeira, has already trained 15 professionals, with 5 trainers and 40 hours of training. “This training program aims to strengthen the competitiveness and sustainability of producers, having had the participation of 9 vegetable producers from the region and 5 technicians from the Regional Secretariat of Madeira”.

The Continente brand has been present in Madeira since 1996 and currently promotes 1,100 jobs with the support of 51 local producers of fresh products that supply the 16 Continente Modelo stores. In 2023, Continente purchased more than 3,500 tons of fresh products in the Autonomous Region of Madeira. Also in this region, Continente supports 41 social institutions on a daily basis.

From Diário Notícias

