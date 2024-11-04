Man who killed his wife in Machico says he “doesn’t know what went through his head”

Individual may be extradited to Argentina or Venezuela.

The 52-year-old man suspected of killing his wife last Wednesday in Machico confessed to the crime in court.

Américo Silva Dias, the murderer’s lawyer, confirmed to DIÁRIO that the defendant said he “doesn’t know what went through his head”, and could not find an explanation for what happened.

“He says it has to do with his head, so much so that right after the murder he tried to kill himself and took more than 20 pills. A 52-year-old person with no criminal record who picks up an iron and kills his wife is not balanced,” said the lawyer, noting that during the investigation he will request a psychiatric evaluation of the individual and forensic psychology, which will determine whether the murderer will serve his sentence in a prison or in a psychiatric facility.

Américo Silva Dias also spoke about the possibility of extradition, since the individual has dual nationality, Argentine and Venezuelan.

“He was born in Argentina, went to Venezuela when he was four years old, and had been living with the victim for 20 years. He came to Madeira seven years ago and married the mother of his children five years ago,” he explained, noting that “he will most likely be prevented from seeing his 14-year-old daughter.

As DIÁRIO reported, the man was heard today in his first judicial interrogation, and the coercive measure of preventive detention were applied to him.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...