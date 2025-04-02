Porto Santo Line cancels tomorrow’s trips of the ‘Lobo Marinho’ due to bad weather conditions

Porto Santo Line informs that tomorrow’s trips, April 3rd (FNC-PXO at 08:00 and PXO-FNC at 18:00), will be cancelled due to the bad weather conditions forecast for Porto Santo, as they “could jeopardize the safety of its passengers and the ship”.

For more information: (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, and on weekends from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm / 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm (closed on public holidays).

The Ferry has still not had its technical problem fixed either, making the journey longer, a total of 3 hours, as passengers were warned today.

Like this: Like Loading...