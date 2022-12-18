Mega Crib at Galeão opens tomorrow

The 25th edition of the Mega Presépio do Galeão opens this Monday, December 19th, with the participation of the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, at 6 pm.

Located next to the health center of São Roque, the Presépio do Galeão was created by Juvenal Fernandes da Silva, who had previously carried out similar projects, albeit smaller ones, in Santo António and São Martinho, where his family began with the tradition.

The Presépio do Galeão, created by the Associação Cultural e Recreativa do Galeão, is a giant dotted lapinha, which shows Christmas figures, reconciling them with the traditions and customs of Madeira, including religious ones, including representations of all the churches of Madeira.

With memories as the central theme, this year’s nativity scene includes the representation of old lapinhas from Madeira with various figures and artifacts dating from the early 20th century, such as a gramophone, still in use.

The process of designing the nativity scene at Galeão takes three months and requires the daily work of eight men. Altogether, around five thousand pieces are on display spread over about one thousand square meters.

The crib will be open to the public from December 19th to January 20th, from 3 pm to 9 pm.

From Diário Notícias

