The Open Day for the AstraZeneca vaccine is taking place this Tuesday, in Madeira, and according to the Regional Directorate of Health there is a “good adhesion by the population” to this initiative.

According to the weekly balance, up to the 18th (Sunday), 267 604 vaccines against covid-19 were administered in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, as of December 31, 2020, revealed today the Regional Directorate of the Health..

The same source adds that vaccinated people are part of the priority groups defined in the Regional Vaccination Plan against covid-19 in RAM, in accordance with the allocation of vaccines to the region.

Of the total number of vaccines administered (267 604), 154 072 correspond to the administration of the first dose and 113 532 doses that correspond to the complete vaccination. This means that 45% of the resident population has already completed vaccination and 61% a dose of vaccine.

In the week under review, 15 924 vaccines were administered, of which 10 371 were first doses and 5553 vaccine second doses. Noteworthy is the start of vaccination of university students, on July 12, which amounts to a value higher than the 2230 vaccines administered to this particular group.

From Jornal Madeira