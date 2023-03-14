MIUT 2023 WILL HAVE MORE THAN 3000 ATHLETES IN THE MOUNTAINS OF MADEIRA

Interest in the Madeira Island Ultra Trail (MIUT) is increasing and is attracting athletes from all over the world to compete in the stunning and challenging landscapes of the island of Madeira, according to the organization of the race in a statement today.

“MIUT is approaching, and more than 3000 trail-running enthusiasts are about to travel the mountains of Madeira in five different races: 115 km, 85 km, 60 km, 42 km and 16 km. departure will be Porto Moniz, São Vicente, Boaventura, Monte and Porto da Cruz, ending in the city of Machico.The first departure will be given at 00:00 for the 115 km race, followed by the 85 km race at 7:00 am, 60 km at 8:00 am , 16 km at 9:00 am and 42 km at 11:00 am, on April 22, 2023”, reads the press release sent to the newsrooms.

Since 2008, MIUT has carried out numerous actions with regard to protecting the environment and raising awareness among all stakeholders. Sidónio Freitas, director of MIUT, reveals that “numerous actions are being developed in order to protect the environment.” It was also mentioned that there is a sovereign concern in marking and unmarking the route, avoiding leaving any environmental impact.

“The use of plastic cups at the support stations has been eliminated, and transport will be provided to the starting points of the races in order to avoid congestion and gas emissions. One of the main focuses is to keep the MIUT a highly sustainable event”, adds Sidónio Freitas, quoted in the aforementioned statement.

From Jornal Madeira

