Woman who was missing was found “in a vacant lot” near Escola do Caniço

The woman who had been missing since yesterday morning in Caniço has now been found.

As the Diario Notícias found out, Laura Capontes, 33, who had last been seen in the Eiras area, in Caniço, was found by people “in a vacant lot” next to the Caniço School pavilion.

“The first lady who found her, and who alerted the authorities, said she heard a girl screaming for help,” said the source.

The Sapadores de Santa Cruz Firefighters were immediately mobilized to the location, who transported them to the Emergency Service of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, for a more detailed medical evaluation, because the woman was somewhat disoriented and had some bruises on her body.

From Diário Notícias

