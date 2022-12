Port of Funchal with two ships and a movement of more than 3,000 people.

Vasco da Gama arrived this morning and Mein Schiff Herz has been in Madeira since Friday night. The two ships are carrying 3,129 people.

Coming from Agadir, Vasco da Gama carries 251 passengers and 400 crew. It stays in Madeira for 17 hours and leaves around midnight for Las Palmas.

The Mein Schiff Herz, in turn, departs at 2 pm, bound for La Palma, after a 42-hour stopover in Madeira. On board are 1747 passengers and 731.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...