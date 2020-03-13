After a clinical and epidemiological evaluation, carried out by the SRS24 line, there is a new suspected case of infection with a new Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The JM learned from a hospital source that a Madeiran man with symptoms and in social isolation decreed by the health authority earlier, will be transported tonight to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. The worsening of the symptoms required a hospital isolation in Nuclear Medicine to carry out analyzes. This is the 13th suspected case of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the Region.

The man, whose age has not yet been determined, is resident in one of the high areas of Funchal.

Of the 13 cases, 10 have already had negative results.