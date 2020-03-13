The president of Jerónimo Martins told Lusa today that the group will implement extraordinary measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic, “indefinitely”, with the Pingo Doce supermarkets closing “at the latest” at 7 pm.

“Following the activation of the alert state in Portugal motivated by the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jerónimo Martins group decided to implement extraordinary measures for an indefinite period, to be applied in its central offices, and in stores and distribution centers throughout the country. “, stated Pedro Soares dos Santos.

Thus, “starting next Monday, March 16, the Jerónimo Martins group stores in Portugal (Pingo Doce, Recheio, Bem-Estar, Hussel and Jerónymos) will have reduced opening hours and half of the employees the central offices will start to work from home, on a rotating basis “, he explained.

“Store hours vary depending on the chain and also on the locations, which can be consulted on the respective sites”,

“Pingo Doce stores will close at the latest at 7 pm and Recheio stores at 4 pm,” said Pedro Soares dos Santos.

“In this way, it contributes, on the one hand, to contain the spread of the disease and, on the other hand, it ensures that there is always, in each unit or area, a team ready to move forward in case one has to isolate another team “, stressed the president of the group Jerónimo Martins.

“In times of crisis, food supply is of strategic importance, so the objective is to keep the logistics chain running, ensure the availability of products in stores and reduce the risk for employees and customers”, said Pedro Soares dos Santos, pointing out that “the group is constantly evaluating the evolution of the situation and introducing the adjustments that, at each moment, are necessary”.

