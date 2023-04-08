STAR WARS SERIES RECORDED IN MADEIRA PRESENTED IN LONDON, BUT WITHOUT RECOGNIZABLE IMAGES OF THE ISLAND

Yesterday, the Star Wars Celebration 2023 convention took place in London, in which the series ‘The Acolyte’, partially recorded in Madeira, was presented.

However, according to the newspaper Público, no image of the Madeiran archipelago was immediately recognizable, although footage was shown with forests and mountains as a backdrop, allegedly captured in the Region.

And it is true that, although a great frenzy was generated around the coming of this series to Madeira last March, the producer did not officially reveal that it was in Madeira recording for ‘The Acolyte’.

But among the highlights of this convention is the fact that Carrie-Ann Moss, from The Matrix, joins the already known cast of this production, which is set to premiere in 2024.

From Jornal Madeira

