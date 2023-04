After a month and a half without records of negative temperatures in the network of meteorological stations of the IPMA in Madeira, the dawn of this of Hallelujah Saturday again registered an air temperature value below zero degrees Celsius (º).

This was seen in Bica da Cana, where the extreme minimum temperature was -1.0 ºC (03:00). Yesterday, during the day, the air temperature in Bica da Cana had reached 18.9 ºC, that is, the thermal amplitude between day and night was practically 20 ºC.

From Diário Notícias

