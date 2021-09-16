Madeira schools registered four new cases of covid-19, according to an update published by the Regional Secretariat for Education (SRE).

The EB1/PE of São Roque registered two new cases of covid-19, while the EB23 Dr. Alfredo Ferreira Nóbrega Júnior and the EB/PE of Santo António and Curral das Freiras registered one case, forcing the respective sanitary measures to control the pandemic.

See the SRE press release:

EB1/PE of São Roque

One child tested positive. As a result, a room (23 children), a teacher, two educators and two operational assistants are in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.

One student tested positive. As a result, one class (ten students) and six teachers are in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.

EB23 Dr. Alfredo Ferreira Nóbrega Júnior

One student tested positive. As a result, one class (16 students) is in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.

EB/PE of Santo António and Curral das Freiras

One student tested positive. As a result, seven students are in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.

From Jornal Madeira