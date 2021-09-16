Madeira schools registered four new cases of covid-19, according to an update published by the Regional Secretariat for Education (SRE).
The EB1/PE of São Roque registered two new cases of covid-19, while the EB23 Dr. Alfredo Ferreira Nóbrega Júnior and the EB/PE of Santo António and Curral das Freiras registered one case, forcing the respective sanitary measures to control the pandemic.
See the SRE press release:
EB1/PE of São Roque
One child tested positive. As a result, a room (23 children), a teacher, two educators and two operational assistants are in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.
One student tested positive. As a result, one class (ten students) and six teachers are in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.
EB23 Dr. Alfredo Ferreira Nóbrega Júnior
One student tested positive. As a result, one class (16 students) is in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.
EB/PE of Santo António and Curral das Freiras
One student tested positive. As a result, seven students are in prophylactic isolation until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.