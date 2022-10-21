Friday FotoTobi Hughes·21st October 2022Friday FotoMadeira News Some great photos from Sarah and Ciarán o Rourke, taken at sunrise at Pico do Areeiro. Really worth the effort to get up early and do this. Its a truly magical experience. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related