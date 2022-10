The Sapadores do Funchal Fire Company celebrates 134 years of existence today, with a ceremony that took place in Praça do Município

“It is the largest and oldest fire department in the Autonomous Region of Madeira”, said the Municipality of Funchal.

Before this ceremony, the firefighters carried out a parade of vehicles through the streets of the city, highlighting the noise of sirens in this festive moment.

Like this: Like Loading...