The Spanish airline Binter Canarias confirmed on Tuesday, March 3, the launch of a new air connection between Madeira Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo and Marrakesh, in the Kingdom of Morocco, a way to contribute to improve the external connections of the archipelago, and offer a new vacation destination for the Madeirans. Two new routes from the archipelago of Madeira to the archipelago of the Canaries, to the islands of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura are also scheduled, the airline announced.

In a statement distributed on Tuesday, Miguel Ángel Suárez, Binter’s commercial director, highlights the company’s commitment to Madeira. “At Binter, we are very aware of how important air connections are for the inhabitants of an archipelago. These new routes are a demonstration of the commitment we have acquired with Madeirans and their mobility ”, he said.

Miguel Ángel Suárez said that Marrakesh is a trendy destination and has been chosen by several specialized sites as one of the best places to do tourism thanks to its cultural and gastronomic attractions and its safety. “It is a very successful destination in the Canaries to which we have flown for many years and we are convinced that it will also be very attractive to the Madeirans,” he said.

The flights, which will start on July 15th, will be operated every Wednesday and Saturday during high season until September 12th. The plane departs from Madeira airport at 10:30 am to land at Marrakesh / Menara Airport two hours later. The return to Madeira takes place with departure from the Moroccan city at 13h15 hours with arrival scheduled for at 15h45.

Special conditions for passengers from the island of Porto Santo

Tickets can be purchased from this Tuesday, March 3, from 70 euros per way from Madeira and from 80 euros if the origin is the island of Porto Santo. Passengers who purchase their ticket from Porto Santo can make a seven-day stopover in Funchal in transit to Marrakech.

The routes will be carried out on board an ATR-72, with a capacity for 72 passengers, in which the high level of service to the airline’s passengers is maintained, with a courtesy menu and its loyalty program.

New routes to Lanzarote and Fuerteventura and increased frequencies to Las Palmas and Tenerife Norte

Starting in June, Binter will launch two new routes from Madeira to the Canary Islands, direct to the islands of Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, two beach destinations, par excellence.

Flights to the island of Fuerteventura, which will begin on June 1, will be operated every Monday. From June 1st to June 29th, the plane departs from Funchal airport at 12:30 pm and lands in Fuerteventura at 2:10 pm. From there, he leaves at 2:40 pm to land in Madeira at 4:15 pm.

From July 6 until September 7, the schedule changes and the flight to Madeira to Fuerteventura will depart at 7:30 pm, to land an hour and 40 minutes later on the Canary Island. The return flight will be at 21h40 hours, landing in Madeira at 23h15.

On the other hand, flights from Madeira to Lanzarote will start on the 7th of June and will be operated every Sunday From the 7th until the 28th of June, the flight to the Canary Island will depart at 19:40, to land at 21:15. On the way back you will leave at 9:45 pm, to land an hour and a half later on the Portuguese island.

From July 5th to September 13th, the flight from Madeira airport will depart at 8:10 pm with an expected arrival in Lanzarote at 9:45 pm. The return to Madeira happens half an hour later with a landing at 23h45.

In the same vein, the company will also reinforce its flights with the routes that are in operation with Tenerife Norte and Gran Canaria during the months of July to September. The airline will join Las Palmas airport in Gran Canaria with Madeira daily, while connecting with Tenerife Norte will be on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.

