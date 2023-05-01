PARQUE SANTA CATARINA SHAKES WITH THE ARRIVAL OF THE ‘XUTOS’

Around 7,000 Madeirans attend the Labor Day commemorative concert, organized by the Regional Government.

The band Xutos e Pontapés is already on stage and promises to delight the audience with a repertoire full of classics from this one of the most recognized Portuguese bands, with more than 40 years on stage.

Many people could not enter.

Santa Catarina Park is completely packed for the Xutos e Pontapés concert, which started at around 9 pm.

Despite appeals for the public to arrive at the venue early, which even came from the band, many people were unable to access the venue.

Free admission to one of the iconic bands in Portuguese music was a guarantee of success.

