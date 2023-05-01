1st of May in Porto Santo ‘dedicated’ to the beach, sport and leisure

A large majority of people from Porto Santo take advantage of this 1st of May, Labor Day, to do some activities with family and friends.

Morenos or the Salões forest park are some of the places chosen, namely for picnics.

Others opt for the beach, taking advantage of the favorable temperatures, or for other sports and leisure activities.

The intention is to spend a different day and thus get out of the rhythm of everyday life.

In Madeira, many take to the mountains to enjoy picnics and family time, and with the great weather this is clearly visible with the cars parked at Poiso.

Like this: Like Loading...