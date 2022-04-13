Funchal Chamber at risk of receiving 200 thousand euros less per month from the State Budget

The Funchal Chamber is at risk of receiving less than 200 thousand euros per month of funds from the State Budget due to the 33 million euros of invoices and unaccounted expenses, the mayor announced today.

Pedro Calado indicated that the Funchal municipality approved today at its weekly meeting, with the opposition votes against, the rendering of accounts for 2021, which have a negative value of 41 million euros, of which 33 million refer to invoices and expenses. not accounted for by the previous executive, led by the PS, which governed the municipality between 2013 and 2021.

The mayor of Funchal, from the PSD/CDS-PP coalition, revealed that the municipality is in a “very difficult situation”, and is even receiving “the threat of withholding funds from the State Budget for non-payment of these invoices”.

The mayor explained that the amount at risk concerns the Financial Equilibrium Fund, adding that the municipality receives around one million euros monthly, and may receive less than 200 thousand euros per month.

Pedro Calado stressed that the accountability report approved today “sins for the high value of the negative result”, pointing out responsibilities to the previous leadership.

The municipality of Funchal announced last week that the 2021 management account recorded a negative result of 41 million euros, of which 33 million relate to invoices and unaccounted expenses.

According to the municipality, of the 33 million euros not accounted for, around 28 million are related to the public company Águas e Resíduos da Madeira (ARM) and to the water resources fee (Tx RH) charged by the Regional Secretariat for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...