HANSEATIC SPIRIT WILL HAVE BEEN WARNED NOT TO DOCK IN PORTO SANTO

The cruise ship Hanseatic Spirit was warned not to enter the port of Porto Santo island as the arrival of the ship Lobo Marinho was scheduled to arrive, which left Funchal at 8am today.

But the ship ended up entering the port of Ilha Dourada and docking with the authorization of those responsible for the port infrastructure.

JM contacted the Madeira Ports Administration, and this entity has reserved an official position on what happened soon.

The Lobo Marinho, as JM has already reported, is sailing back to Funchal.

 

3 Responses

  1. Hi Tobi
    Safety always comes first. However this seems to be a lack of communication and priority between both ports of Porto Santo & Funchal.

    Since 5am today, I was following the Hanseatic Spirit near the port of Porto Santo, on my Marine Traffic radar. So rightfully they were 1st in line, as booked well in advance.

    Even with these winds, the pilot(s) could have docked them. Finds this rather embarrassing and a waste of fuel, paid for, once again by the tax payers money!
    How embarrassing!

  2. Tobi, quite so.
    The owners of Lobo Marinho – Sousa Group SG, must be held accountable and pay out all expenses to their paying passengers onboard and awaiting in port, as per their contract with our local Gouvernment.But what exactly is written in that contract and who gains most? And why does the public not have access to read these contracts, if paid for with tax payers monies?

    We need to make noise to the EU Parliment. And they need to put pressure on our leaders in Portugal, Madeira e Azores, and open our ferry markets to other competition(s) and destinations surrounding & connecting us.

    These ferry routes must be brought back to us at least weekly or in seasons!
    ●Azores
    ●Canarias & Cabo Verde
    ●Portugal & Morrocco
    ●UK

    Caniçal e Porto Moniz are 2 great harbours that can be easily adapted for such ferries.Leaving Pontinha for the cruise ships.Both are situated opposite side of the island and can be used in case of extreme weather from one to the other.

    We are not the best destination in & to Europe, if we allow for one company to dictate us, by keeping competitors away. That is not how democracy works, ain’t mate?

