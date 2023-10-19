HANSEATIC SPIRIT WILL HAVE BEEN WARNED NOT TO DOCK IN PORTO SANTO

The cruise ship Hanseatic Spirit was warned not to enter the port of Porto Santo island as the arrival of the ship Lobo Marinho was scheduled to arrive, which left Funchal at 8am today.

But the ship ended up entering the port of Ilha Dourada and docking with the authorization of those responsible for the port infrastructure.

JM contacted the Madeira Ports Administration, and this entity has reserved an official position on what happened soon.

The Lobo Marinho, as JM has already reported, is sailing back to Funchal.

