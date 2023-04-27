Helicopter battles fire in Boa Motre

Thanks to Lydia Kirchel for this photo from Palheiro golf in Funchal, of the smoke cloud.

The Civil Protection helicopter is already on its way to the fire in Ribeira Brava. Although it had been triggered some time ago, just over 10 minutes ago it headed towards the Boa Morte area, in the upper part of Ribeira Brava where a fire is raging.

Reinforcement of means at the site is not left out, since the Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol Volunteer Fire Department had two vehicles and five elements, and the alert for the fire occurred at 11 pm yesterday.

The intense column of smoke can be observed from a great distance and the smell of smoke has been spreading in the air even at a distance from the Terreiro da Luta area since the early hours of this morning.

