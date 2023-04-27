Firefighters fight fire in the forest next to the Ribeira Brava Business Park

A forest fire has been raging since last night in the vicinity of the Ribeira Brava Business Park, in the Boa Morte area, highlands of the county.

The fire of some size, as can be seen in the photo, is being fought by two means of the Volunteer Fire Department of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol, with five elements in the works.

Photo DR

The Civil Protection helicopter has already been deployed.

The alert was given around 11 pm on Wednesday and, since then, firefighters have been trying to control the fire in an area that is difficult to access.

Photo Google Maps

The fire takes on a remarkable dimension, so much so that the smell of smoke can be felt in Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

