Miguel Albuquerque assured this morning, on the sidelines of the inauguration of a gas station in Porto Santo, that the island’s economy is “running well” and that this summer it helped the recovery.

The president of the Regional Government recalled that the ‘Golden Island’ was attended by around 33 thousand people during the month of August and that, at the moment, the hotels are full until the second week of October.

“A phase of recovery” which, in his opinion, should be encouraged by businessmen and investors so that we can continue to bet on economic growth.

“Without economic growth there is nothing to distribute,” he concluded.

From Jornal Madeira

It would be nice to see Porto Santo become an all year destination, or even for a bit longer than the 4-5 months a year it has now.