Miguel Albuquerque assured this morning, on the sidelines of the inauguration of a gas station in Porto Santo, that the island’s economy is “running well” and that this summer it helped the recovery.

The president of the Regional Government recalled that the ‘Golden Island’ was attended by around 33 thousand people during the month of August and that, at the moment, the hotels are full until the second week of October.

“A phase of recovery” which, in his opinion, should be encouraged by businessmen and investors so that we can continue to bet on economic growth.

“Without economic growth there is nothing to distribute,” he concluded.

From Jornal Madeira

It would be nice to see Porto Santo become an all year destination, or even for a bit longer than the 4-5 months a year it has now.

Tobi Hughes

One Response

  1. Philip H Norman Reply

    I have to comment on the desire to make Porto Santo into an all year round holiday destination. The island is very small and has a small infrastructure that barely copes during July and August. The island becomes swamped by tourists and vehicles during this time making it difficult for residents to get around or even find somewhere to have a coffee. I think this initiative is driven by those who want make more money out of tourism without a thought given to what the residents want to see for the island. Many residents on the island look forward to the winter months and peace and quite.

