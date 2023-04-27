Traffic on the Via Rapida increased by 14.7% in the first three months of 2023

The road traffic count “increased 14.5% on Via Rapida and 17.9% on Via Expresso”, according to information provided by the Regional Directorate of Roads (DRE) and released by the Regional Directorate of Statistics, referring to the 1st quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.

“Compared to 2019, the growth was higher, 16.2% and 24.7%, respectively”, and on these “concession roads, the aforementioned increases compared to the 1st quarter of 2022 were driven by light traffic (+ 14.7% on Via Rapida; +18.8% on Via Expresso). In heavy traffic, the variation was equally positive, on Via Rapida (+4.4%), albeit to a lesser extent. there was a drop of 11.3%”, he points out.

According to DREM, “in the first quarter of 2023, weighted average daily traffic registered, in average terms, 34.4 thousand vehicles on the Via Rapida and 6.1 thousand vehicles on the Via Expresso, representing increases of +14.7% and +18.3%, in the same order”, he says.

“The evolution of light vehicle traffic (+15.0% on Via Rapido; +19.1% on Via Expresso) had a decisive impact on that variation. Due to the reduced expression of heavy vehicle traffic (respectively, 2.4% and 2.1% of the total), the variations compared to 2022 (+3.5% in Via Rapido; -9.9% in Via Expresso) have little conditioned the evolution of the indicator as a whole”, guarantees the regional statistical authority.

From Diário Notícias

