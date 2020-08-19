The culture of sugar cane is the motto to visit this museum space located in the municipality of Calheta, more precisely on Avenida D. Manuel I and, thus, learn a little more about this productive activity that is in the DNA of the Region.

Get to know the sugar cane production process, an ancestral activity in the Region: the transformation of sugarcane into honey and cane spirit.

Wander around the space, whose entrance is free, and discover the industrial archaeological artifacts dated in time [19th and 20th centuries].

Contrary to what appears on the visitmadeira online site, regarding the space, we emphasize that access to it is free.

From Monday to Sunday, from 10 am to 6:30 pm, this is the ideal place to spend a few hours and get out of there with more culture in your luggage. Be sure to visit this nook full of tradition and knowledge on the west side of the island.

From Jornal Madeira