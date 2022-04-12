MADEIRA FOLLOWS FUEL VAT REDUCTION

The guarantee is from Miguel Albuquerque. The Government leader says that the Region will follow the temporary reduction of VAT applied to fuels.

The measure announced by the National Executive is awaiting a response from the European Commission. Portugal wants to lower VAT from 23% to 13%.

In statements made on the sidelines of the inauguration of Pedro Clode’s “Silent Frames” exhibition, on display at Quinta Magnólia, Albuquerque recalled that the Region will also apply a 30 cent differential in the cost of fuel compared to the price charged on the mainland.

From Jornal Madeira

