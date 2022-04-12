Madeira among the 10 most exclusive destinations in Europe

The travel platform dedicated to the most visited tourism in Europe, European Best Destinations, selected the 10 most prestigious and exclusive travel destinations in Europe, where it places Madeira Island in 3rd place.

“Madeira is one of the most exclusive destinations in Europe, those destinations you can count on the fingers of one hand and where you dream of going at least once in your life”, describes European Best Destinations.

The travel website highlights that Madeira is increasingly accessible with flights from New York and from the main cities in Europe, as well as through cruises that call on the island. The platform advises travelers to travel by plane and stay between seven to 10 days.

Madeira is described as a “perfect choice” for nature lovers and an “ideal destination” for nature lovers.

From Diário Notícias

