The British government will analyze next Monday the possibility of dropping the 14-day quarantine obligation for tourists returning from trips to regions and destinations with few cases of Covid-19, such as Madeira and the Azores. The information is advanced in today’s edition of ‘The Daily Telegraph’.

According to that newspaper, the ministers of health, transport, foreign affairs and coordination have a meeting scheduled for Monday, which aims to discuss some measures to mitigate the fall in demand in the aviation and tourism sectors. One of the measures under study is precisely the exemption from quarantine when traveling to regional destinations with a low rate of infection by the coronavirus.

So far the UK has chosen to classify countries as high or low risk, without distinguishing between regions. But the travel industry and some British MPs have been pushing to change restrictions and calling for travelers to regions with a low pandemic incidence to be released from quarantine on their return to the UK.

Another measure on the table is the testing of passengers arriving at British airports. In this regard, Heathrow Airport has recently presented its test center, but the government has not yet ordered its operation.