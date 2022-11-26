SANTA CRUZ SAYS IT IS NOW “THE CHRISTMAS CAPITAL OF MADEIRA”

Filipe Sousa, mayor of Santa Cruz, said today that people from Santa Cruz experience Christmas with such “envelopment, affection and love” that the municipality has become “the capital of Madeiran Christmas”.

“In Santa Cruz, the Christmas spirit is truly experienced. I dare say that Santa Cruz has become the capital of Madeiran Christmas from 2022 onwards, because there is an involvement, affection, a very special love for this Christmas season”, mentioned the mayor, during the festive ceremonies to kick off the Christmas season with the lighting of the season.

Filipe Sousa wants to “affirm the name of Santa Cruz” and explained that the investment that the municipality has made for these Christmas festivities is directed towards “people, children, young people and the less young, and commerce”, and is spread across all five parishes of the county. For the next year, he promised, there will be an increase in investment, to make Santa Cruz “ever brighter”.

The start of the festivities is now being celebrated with the sound of the school choir from Externato Santo Condestável and, later, with the Dixieland Jazz band.

The lights were switched on this evening at 8pm, and will remain on till almost the end of January.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...