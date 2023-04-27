AFTER 25 STOPOVERS AND 46,540 PASSENGERS, ‘MARELLA EXPLORER’ SAYS GOODBYE TO THE PORT OF FUNCHAL TODAY

The cruise ships ‘Celebrity Constellation’ and ‘Marella Explorer’, as well as the mega-yacht ‘Vida’, will be on the south pier of the port of Funchal this Thursday.

The two cruise ships alone are handling 4,803 people, including 3,040 passengers.

The ‘Celebrity Constelation’ comes from Kings Wharf, with 1,244 passengers and 997 crew, who stay in Funchal for 10 hours, departing at 6 pm, bound for Seville.

It should be noted that the ship is on a repositioning trip to the Mediterranean. She started this cruise on April 17th, in Florida, making stops in Bermuda, now in Funchal, followed by Cadiz, Malaga and Barcelona, ​​where she will arrive on May 2nd. She will be staying positioned in Ravenna, Italy.

The ‘Marella Explorer’ is now making the last stopover of the season in the port of Funchal, where it has been making weekly stopovers, as part of its cruises to the Atlantic islands of Canary Islands and Madeira, since last November 12th.

In total, there were 25 stopovers and a passenger movement of 46,540 passengers and 6,982 crew.

Coming from Tenerife, on this trip, the ship brings 1,796 crew members and 766 crew members to Madeira. Departs at 6 pm, bound for Gibraltar, following the itinerary that began on April 24th in Las Palmas, with stops in Tenerife, Funchal, Gibraltar, Palma de Mallorca, Valletta and Corfu, where the cruise ends on May 5th . The ship will be stationed in Corfu over the next few months, sailing on Mediterranean and Adriatic seas.

The ‘Vida’ is already in Porto do Funchal, the first of the four yachts that will be in Madeira today, three in Porto do Funchal and one in Porto do Caniçal.

This mega-yacht that will be in this port for 89 hours came from Leixões, with 11 crew members and next Sunday, it will leave for Tenerife.

From Jornal Madeira

