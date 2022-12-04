Vila da Ribeira Brava is filled with light and color for Christmas

About 200,000 ‘little lights’ will light up and color the village of Ribeira Brava this Christmas season. The Christmas illuminations were inaugurated this Saturday, December 3rd, as tradition dictates.

On this first day of the Ribeira-Bravense ‘party’, the Christmas train made its first trips of the year, aimed especially at children. Rain forecasts postponed the Christmas Concert, but the Christmas spirit remained in the air.

The lighting features new designs and multiple colors that give the municipality a special color. The idea, as explained by the municipality in a note issued, is that by the 8th, the centers of the parishes will also be illuminated.

This year, the programming outlined by the municipality is aimed at children. From Monday, December 5th, there will be various initiatives for the youngest, including face painting, reading sessions, story time, coloring pages and Christmas workshops.

The train will delight the youngest through trips through the historic center of the town. Until the 18th, it will only operate in the morning for schools, becoming available to all children on weekends and holidays, between 5 pm and 9 pm.

From Diário Notícias

From the 19th, trips will be made every day, during the week from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm and on weekends and holidays from 5 pm to 10 pm.

The program also includes the arrival of Santa Claus on the 10th of December, which includes a party for the little ones.

