IPMA ALSO ISSUES YELLOW WARNING FOR MADEIRA DUE TO WIND

After the yellow and orange warning for rain, the yellow warning for sea unrest, now it is time to issue a yellow warning for the wind, between 9 pm tomorrow and 3 am on Monday.

According to forecasts from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), southwest wind with gusts of up to 75 km/h on the south coast and southwest wind with gusts of up to 90 km/h in mountainous regions require a yellow warning, between 21 hours from 21:00 tomorrow (Sunday) and 03:00 on Monday. During this period, a yellow warning was also issued for Madeira due to persistent precipitation, sometimes heavy, which could be accompanied by thunderstorms.

The south coast and the mountainous regions of Madeira and Porto Santo Island will be under orange and yellow warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms between 21:00 today (Saturday) and 00:00 on Monday. As already mentioned by JM online, the Regional Civil Protection Service has already launched an alert to the population while the orange warning is in force.

For the north coast, “persistent precipitation, sometimes strong, and may be accompanied by thunderstorms”, according to a statement from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA). On the same note, the IPMA reveals that the sea turmoil will be from the northwest with 4 to 5 meters, passing to waves from the west from the afternoon of the 4th (Sunday). On the south coast, southwest waves measuring 4 to 5 meters put out a yellow warning for sea turmoil between 12 noon tomorrow and 12 noon on Monday.

Also according to the Regional Civil Protection Service (SRPC), the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) the warnings are associated with “active depression that should condition the weather in the Madeira Archipelago”, periods are expected of rain or occasional heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms, especially on the south coast and in the mountainous regions of the island of Madeira”.

The orange warning is the second most severe and represents a moderate to high risk meteorological situation. The yellow warning is issued by the IPMA whenever the meteorological situation represents a risk for certain activities.

