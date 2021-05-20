According to a statement from the Regional Health Directorate (DRS) on the epidemiological situation of COVID-19 in the Autonomous Region of Madeira in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM), today, May 5, 2021, there are 20 new cases of infection to be reported by SARS-CoV-2, so the region now counts 9055 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 20 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

Today there are 11 more recovered cases to report, so RAM now counts 8,708 recovered cases of COVID-19.

With regard to deaths associated with the pandemic, a total of 71 deaths have been recorded to date.

As for active cases, to date, there are a total of 276, of which 13 are imported cases and 263 are locally transmitted.