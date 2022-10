The Board of AARAM – Athletics Association of the Autonomous Region of Madeira regrets the death of the athlete who lost his life this afternoon while performing the 30 km race.

In a note issued, AARAM addressed its condolences to family and friends and informed that, for this reason, it was decided to cancel the prize giving and the test scheduled for tomorrow, October 2nd.

From Diário Notícias

