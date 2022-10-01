Trail athlete dies in Machico

An athlete in his 70s died this afternoon during the UltraMadeira race, which took place in Machico.

The victim suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest at Pico do Suna and did not survive.

The Municipal Firefighters of Machico and EMIR were called to the scene but were unable to reverse the situation.

In this 6th edition of Ultra Madeira, 526 athletes participate.

The event, organized by the Athletics Association of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (AARAM), comprises five events that aim to connect Madeira from one extreme to the other.

From Diário Notícias

