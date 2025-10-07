Tourist rescued after falling into Caldeirão Verde

Tree prevented woman from falling into a drop of approximately 200 meters.

A woman, aged around 70, of French nationality, was recently rescued after falling while walking along Levada do Caldeirão Verde.

As far as we could tell, the woman managed to hold onto a tree, which prevented her from falling into a 200-meter abyss.

After receiving the alert at 1:55 p.m., the Santana Volunteer Fire Department, the Forest Police, and the Regional Civil Protection Service helicopter were immediately dispatched. This rescue operation involved 17 personnel and four vehicles.

The fire department personnel, after arriving at the location where the tourist was, stabilized the victim and transported her to a location where the helicopter could carry out her rescue.

Upon arrival at the Regional Civil Protection Service’s Air Center, the woman was transported to the Emergency Department of Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital in a Portuguese Red Cross ambulance, with a suspected dislocation in her right shoulder.

From Diário Notícias

