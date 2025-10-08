Cristiano Ronaldo is the first billionaire footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to break records, this time off the pitch. With a fortune estimated at €1.199 billion, the national team captain became the first football player in history to surpass the €1 billion mark, according to data released by Bloomberg this Wednesday.

His contract with the Saudi club Al-Nassr, worth €342.6 million, represents a significant portion of his wealth. This amount is compounded by sponsorship income—such as his deal with Nike, which earns him over €15 million annually—and investments in various areas.

Among the businesses outside of sports, the investment in the media sector stands out, with a stake in the Medialivre group, owner of several mass-circulation media outlets, such as CMTV, Correio da Manhã, Record and Jornal de Negócios.

As he approaches 1,000 career goals (he already has 946), Ronaldo reaches a new milestone as a global reference both inside and outside of football.

From Jornal Madeira

