Local elections: PTP says private interests have taken over Cristo Rei

It is disturbing to note that this area, which is in such a precarious condition, has not received any funding. It is one of the most popular tourist areas, and upon their arrival, they find the situation to be dismal with the statue behind a metal fence.

The statue of Christ the King in Garajau, damaged by lightning in March 2021, was today at the center of the campaign for the PTP’s candidacy for the Santa Cruz City Council.

In a statement, José Manuel Coelho said that the owner of the land where Christ the Redeemer is located had “prohibited any repairs from being carried out without his authorization, after the statue was damaged by bad weather.”

The candidate believes that “the businessman’s stance goes against the religious values ​​of the local population and threatens the right of citizens to profess their faith.”

“The statue of Christ the Redeemer, created in 1927 by French sculptor Jorge Caires, is considered an important symbol for Catholics in the region. For decades, the site has been the site of pilgrimages and masses in honor of the Blessed Sacrament, serving as a meeting and prayer point for the community,” recalls José Manuel Coelho.

The candidate accuses the mayor, Élia Ascensão, of “subservience to the interests of the businessman.”

