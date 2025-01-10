Search for missing man in Faial suspended

The daughter of the man missing since Saturday in the Fajã Grande area, in Faial, in Santana, reports that the searches resumed yesterday morning with the commitment of specialized teams, which included dogs and drones, have been suspended.

“Unfortunately, at around 1 pm, the search in the area was declared over as there was no sighting or trace of my father,” he reported in a post on social media.

In an appeal left on her Facebook, the woman asks that anyone who has any information about her father’s whereabouts contact the Public Security Police. “We will not give up on finding him,” she says.

On the day he disappeared, the man was wearing blue or gray tracksuit bottoms and a gray t-shirt.

