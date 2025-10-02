PSP rescued two tourists lost in a levada in São Vicente

A tourist couple, aged 32 and 37, got lost in the municipality of São Vicente, in the early hours of yesterday, and ended up being rescued by the Public Security Police.

According to a statement issued by the PSP, the foreigners themselves called for help via 112, reporting that they were in a levada in this municipality.

They also said that, because they were disoriented, malnourished and given the poor visibility conditions, they would choose to remain where they were.

After coordination with the Regional Civil Protection Service, the PSP Search and Rescue Brigade was activated, and the agents went to the location and carried out the first steps to locate the person, with the help of reference coordinates provided by the missing persons.

At 1:45 am, the tourist couple was detected in the levada, and they were rescued to a safe area, where they were assisted and transported to a local accommodation unit by the PSP.

The PSP and the SRPC “once again alert the population, especially tourists, to the care that must be taken when undertaking walking routes (levadas), namely regarding the use of appropriate clothing and equipment, undertaking them during daylight hours, taking into account the established timetables for the route, recommended routes and means of subsistence (food)”.

