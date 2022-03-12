32 lives saved by a tree

There were 32 people on the crashed bus this afternoon and if it hadn’t been for a tree ‘holding’ the heavy vehicle, the worst could have happened. The drop would be more than 30 meters. And the plunge.

A window was intentionally broken allowing all occupants to escape.

According to AgoraMadeira, there were strong indications at the scene that the van involved in the accident could have gone out of its lane when the collision took place.

From Agora Madeira

Inside the vehicle were two young people: one aged 18 and the other aged 20.

Thanks to Steve Ballington for the images below, and Gadie Bacali for the leading image.

