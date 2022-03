In view of the considerable worsening of weather conditions and maritime agitation in the Madeira archipelago, the Maritime Authority issued an alert in view of the altering sea and very strong wind.

The wind and sea state forecast points to a considerable worsening of weather conditions and sea waves in the Madeira archipelago, the strength of the waves are already starting to show and will continue through the 14th, and the night of Tuesday, March 15th.

From Diário Notícias

