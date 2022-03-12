Weather warnings from IPMA

The weather warnings are in place for the next few days, mainly from Sunday night through to Tuesday, and these warnings are expected to be upgraded or extended.

The North coast and Porto Santo will have an orange warning for strong seas.

Mountain regions will also be under orange warning for strong winds, and even a yellow warning for snow over the mountains.

It will be advised that no walks should take place in exposed areas, and especially along the coast lines where the sea will be very rough and dangerous.

Remember a German tourist lost his life yesterday by being swept into the sea at Jardim do Mar.

