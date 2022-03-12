Civil Protection leaves recommendations due to the forecast of bad weather in the Region

The Regional Civil Protection Service issued a series of recommendations related to bad weather forecasts for the Madeira archipelago. Rain, wind, sea waves and snow should devastate the Region from the end of the day tomorrow.

In view of the warnings issued, Civil Protection recommends:

– Close doors and windows and remove loose objects from balconies and window sills.

– Whenever possible, avoid traveling to areas affected by this type of weather situation.

– Do not drive through areas with degraded buildings, due to the risk of landslides.

– Pay attention to the assembled structures (scaffolding, awnings, tents, roofs), which could be affected by stronger gusts of wind, as well as a possible fall of trees.

– Special attention to the circulation or obstruction of roads, caused by the detachment of objects caused by strong, continuous or gust winds;

– Adopt defensive driving, reducing speed and taking special care with the possible formation of water tables, especially along coastal roads.

– Ensure the clearing of rainwater drainage systems and removal of inert materials and other objects that can be dragged or create obstacles to the free flow of water;

– The risks that, with these conditions, auto and footpaths represent, especially in mountainous areas, exposed slopes and coastal areas, so it advises special care in activities during the period in which the warning is in force.

– Pay special attention to the sudden formation of ice on the road, which can make driving difficult and cause vehicles to cross and the occurrence of accidents;

– Damage to mounted or suspended infrastructure;

– Be attentive to weather information and indications from Civil Protection and Security Forces.

From Diário Notícias

